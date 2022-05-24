Youth clambers up Srinivasa Sagara dam wall, falls 30ft, case filed

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: A 25-year-old youth who attempted to clamber up the stone wall of the Srinivasa Sagara dam here on Sunday, lost his grip and dropped down 30ft. Though he sustained severe injuries, he managed to stand up with the help of his friends, and walk away from the spot.

Police are in search of the youth, who has not been admitted to any of the hospitals in Chikkaballapur district. Unconfirmed sources said he is resident of Gouribidanur and had come to Srinivasa Sagara with his friends.According to sources, youngsters climbing the stone wall was a common sight, but police are now deployed here.

On Sunday, there were no policemen, so several youths took advantage of this and climbed the 40-ft wall to take selfies. When the youth started up the wall, his friends were taking videos and photographs. After climbing 30ft, he couldn’t find his footing and grabbed the stone bricks.

He then lost his balance and fell, sustaining injuries, but managed to stand up and walk. According to police sources, the incident came to light on Monday after the video went viral on social media platforms. Police should be vigilant about youngsters who make such risky attempts to take selfies, a police officer said.