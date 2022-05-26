STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be part of Karnataka’s success story: Bommai at WEF

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday invited international firms to invest in Karnataka and be part of its success story.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

CM Bommai and minister Murugesh Nirani greet Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Davos on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday invited international firms to invest in Karnataka and be part of its success story. Speaking at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Bommai invited global investors to the Bengaluru Tech Summit and the Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be held in Bengaluru in November. Bommai said the State Government has come up with a Research and Development (R&D) policy and provides incentives to the firms that create more employment opportunities. Firms investing in Karnataka can make use of both the policies, the CM said.

CEO of Ingka Group (Ikea) Jester Brodin met Bommai and held discussions in the backdrop of an Ikea store being opened in Bengaluru. The Ikea storeis set to be inaugurated at Nagasandra in Bengaluru in June. The India head office of Ikea is in Bengaluru and issues related to extensive use of bamboo and other locally available raw material in the making of furniture came up for discussion during the meeting.

During his meeting with the MD and CEO of Axis Bank Amitabh Chaudhry, Bommai suggested Axis Bank take up the up-gradation of some of the engineering colleges and universities in the state under its CSR programmes.  

CM extends stay
Bommai has extended his stay by another day to have one more round of talks with business honchos who have shown interest in investing in Karnataka.

