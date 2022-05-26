Clerk of a private school in Karnataka accused of leaking SSLC Science question paper

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: SSLC exams are over and the results have also come out. But now an incident of question paper leak of SSLC exam has surfaced after the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) of Ramanagara district has filed a complaint with the Magadi police of the Ramanagara district police. The police are in the process of arresting eight persons for their alleged involvement in the question paper leak.



HG Gangannaswami, the DDPI, has filed a complaint on Tuesday against the clerical staff of a private school and others. The private school is located in Magadi. The police have identified the clerk as Range Gowda, working in the said school.



The suspects are said to have leaked the question paper of the Science exam on the day of the exam which was on April 11. The exam time was from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm. Around 10.30 am, the question paper was available on the HM Magadi town WhatsApp group.



Gowda is suspected to have taken the photo of the question paper and sent it to a WhatsApp group for financial gain. The exam was from 10.30 am on April 11th. Much before the question paper was given to the students, it was already in the public domain. Delay for filing the complaint is being looked into. The WhatsApp group members included some teachers. These teachers and other group members are alleged to have benefitted from the question paper by not bringing it to the notice of either the police or the education department officials.



" Arrest procedures are going on and eight persons will be arrested. A person identified as Devaraj approached the police on May 19th and accused a few people of having been involved in malpractice of the SSLC exam. The names of the suspects mentioned in the petition were called for questioning and prima facie it appeared that there was malpractice during the Science exam. The police called the DDPI and explained to him about the seriousness of the case after which he was made to file an official police complaint. As the results are already out, nothing more can happen other than punishment for the accused," said an officer on part of investigations.



A case under the Karnataka Education Act of 1983, IT Act of 2000 along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.



Further investigations are on.