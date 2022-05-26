STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JDS attempts to patch up, HDK calls disgruntled MLAs

JDS and party leader HD Kumaraswamy are seemingly continuing their efforts to woo disgruntled MLAs, who are reportedly ready to quit the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Published: 26th May 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS and party leader HD Kumaraswamy are seemingly continuing their efforts to woo disgruntled MLAs, who are reportedly ready to quit the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. Party sources said Kumaraswamy wants to send out feelers that all is not well within Congress and BJP, which denied an MLC ticket to BY Vijayendra. “I don’t  think he was denied a ticket because of any principles. It will definitely boomerang on BJP,” he said.

Ahead of the June 3 MLC elections and June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, Kumaraswamy has been talking over phone and trying to patch up with the MLAs who were not on talking terms with him. They include former minister and Gubbi MLA SR Srinivas, against whom JDS had pitched another Vokkaliga Nagaraju, Arasikere MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda and Arakalagudu MLA AT Ramaswamy. All of them had given ‘Janata Jaladhare’ events a miss.

Both former PM HD Deve Gowda and former minister HD Revanna took them to task for not attending the events, sources added. “Kumaraswamy now wants to forget the past and move on, to bring the party back to power,” a leader told TNIE.

Kumaraswamy met former minister GT Devegowda and condoled the death of his grandchild recently. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah too visited Devegowda’s family.  But some Vokkaliga leaders in JDS are still not sure of tickets for themselves and their children. The situation is no different in Congress as it stated recently that it will give one ticket per family. With this, there is hope in JDS that Devegowda may stay back in the party. The bad blood between Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar in Congress too is playing on the minds of some of these fence-sitters, sources said. “Kumarawamy called, but I still have to take a decision,” a JDS MLA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka elections 2023 Karnataka elections
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp