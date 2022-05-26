Karnataka Tourism taps hidden destinations

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: You could learn how arecanut is processed, or trek to Kodachaadri for a magnificent view, or even relive RK Narayan’s classic Malgudi Days with a visit to Malgudi station (Arasaalu railway station featured in the popular TV series). The Karnataka tourism department, along with the Karnataka Tourism Forum (KTF) is promoting the ‘Mystique of Malnad’, to showcase unexplored destinations or hidden gems of the Malnad region, with the tagline ‘One State, Many Worlds’.

The three nights-four day orientation trip for travel agents, which began on Tuesday, reached Sharavathi adventure camp at Jog. They explored jetskis, water trampling, coracle rides, kayaking and other adventure activities, surrounded by the Talakalele balancing reservoir and Sahyadri hills, and took in Jog Falls and the Keladi and Kikkeri temples on Wednesday.

They will visit Sakrabyle Elephant Camp, Kavi Mane and Kavi Shaila at Kuvempu’s birthplace, Kuppalli. To top the trip will be typical Malnad dishes, including pathrode, seke unde and other delicacies. KTF Vice-President M Ravi said, “As most of the travel agents are not aware of these unexplored destinations, we are taking them on an orientation trip, so they can share their experiences on social media, and sell the ideas to agents of other states.”

