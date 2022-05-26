Mangaluru: Astrologer claims temple existed at Malali mosque site

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The controversy over a ‘temple-like’ structure found in a centuries-old mosque at Malali near Mangaluru got a new twist on Wednesday with an astrologer from Kerala claiming that a Shaiva temple existed at the site during the Purvakala or olden days.

GP Gopalakrishna Panicker, the astrologer, made some calculations using a drawing on a wooden plank, betel leaves etc, in response to a question raised by some local residents as per a Hindu practice called ‘Tambula Prashne’ organised at Ramanjaneya Mandir here.

Panicker said that some items associated with the temple are still being used in some temples or mutts. The resurrection of the temple will do good to the village. The disputed place can be reclaimed without any hassles and one should pursue the matter without any hostility, he added. He advised the residents to conduct a Gana Homa and Devi Puje in Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, Vishnumurthy Temple and Narayan Mutt. To know more about the history of the disputed place, he suggested that the people conduct an Ashtamangala Prashne.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up and Section 144 was imposed in Malali. Soon after the ritual was over, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell appealed to Muslim religious and political leaders to hand over the place to Hindus.

Y Bharath Shetty, local MLA from BJP, who was also present at Tambula Prashne, stressed that an archaeological survey should be conducted at the site to let people know the truth. Simultaneously, VHP and Bajrang Dal too will gather historical references to prove that a temple existed there, he said.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state president Muneer Katipalla accused BJP and VHP of using rituals like Tambula Prashne to manipulate people’s beliefs and sentiments with an intention of triggering communal violence.

“Pumpwell and his communal gang should be immediately arrested and thrown behind bars. They should not be allowed to enter Malali,” he said.“Who gave the authority to VHP to decide whether it is a mosque or temple? Why is it that the Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner and Mangaluru city police commissioner are helpless before leaders like Pumpwell,” he wondered.