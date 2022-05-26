STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will land donated by Tipu Sultan to temples be given back if Muslims ask?: HDK

On the JDS stand in the Jamia Masjid controversy, he said, “Instead of worrying and reclaiming these temples, the focus must be on people’s welfare and livelihood.”

Published: 26th May 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the Srirangapatna Jamia Masjid issue is on the boil, and reclaiming of temples has taken the front seat, senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday asked if the land donated by Tipu Sultan to temples will be returned if Muslims demand it.

Responding to Tambula Prashne in Mangaluru after finding a temple-like structure inside a mosque, he said that more than the result of the ritual, the message from ‘Keshava Krupa’ (BJP head office) will be taken into consideration.

“There will be no better future for the country if such an atmosphere is created. For the next one year, such controversies are expected to erupt, which will hamper the peace and harmony of this country,” he pointed out.  

