Will run parallel programme to ensure kids learn Constitution: Devanuru Mahadeva

Published: 26th May 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Students greet each other, relieved that their SSLC examinations are over in Bengaluru on Thursday. Language papers were held on the concluding day  | Vinod Kumar T

Representational image (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Writer Devanuru Mahadeva, who had opposed inclusion of his writings in textbooks after being upset with the debate and discussion over omission and inclusion of several chapters, has said that he and several like-minded people would strive to design a parallel programme to ensure that students learn the Indian Constitution. 

“It is not us who are getting diverted but them who have been diverted after getting instructions from the Sangh Parivar of Nagpur,” the ‘Odalala’ writer told the media here on Wednesday responding to the statements of Education Minister BC Nagesh.

“We have plans to design a new programme for students, especially those studying from Class 5-10. We will try to fill the void which has been created. Students are forgetting the Constitution, which we will be taught on various platforms, including online, WhatsApp and Facebook by experts. The future generation should not fall to superstitions and should have scientific temperament and be secular,” he added.

Will try to talk to Devanuru: Nagesh
A day after Devanuru Mahadeva opposed inclusion of his writing in school textbooks, Education Minister BC Nagesh said that six months have passed since the revision of textbooks.

“The books have been already printed and on what basis is Devanuru Mahadeva withdrawing permission to publish his write up?... we don’t know. 

He is a well-known writer and I will not react to his statement. I will try to talk to him,” Nagesh said.
“Without even reading the books which have been printed, the Congress is making baseless charges,” he said, while hitting out at the party for opposing BJP every move.

