Vidhana Soudha staffers on strike as Bommai returns from Davos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the day when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to return to Bengaluru from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Friday, Vidhana Soudha is likely to wear a deserted look as the secretariat staff is going on a strike. Over 5,000 staff members at Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, MS Building (that houses offices of secretaries of various departments), including those working at ministers and senior IAS officers’ offices, have decided to stay away from work on Friday to register their protest against the government for allegedly scrapping certain posts at the secretariat.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Guruswamy, President, Karnataka State Secretariat Employees’ Association, said the government is planning to scrap over 500 posts, including those of junior assistants, despite resistance from the employees. Also, the government is hiring retired staff on contract basis, depriving young people of employment. “Without scientific study, the government is cutting down the staff strength,” he said.

Guruswamy said more than 5,000 employees from Group D to Special Secretary (senior KAS officer cadre) have decided to abandon work on Friday. This includes staff hired on contract basis too.

He claimed the protest is being supported by Karnataka Government Employees Association, Karnataka Assembly Secretariat Association and Karnataka Council Secretariat Association.

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, in a circular, said the bandh called by the association is illegal. The state government has taken the issue seriously and is directing everyone to attend office on Friday. “Inspite of this, if they take leave without informing their seniors, it will be considered as Dies-On (no work, no pay)’’ he warned. He also warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to come work on Friday.

Hitting back, Guruswamy said, through the circular, the Chief Secretary is trying to curb the rights of the employees. “Many memorandums have been submitted to him. But he has not bothered to respond,” he alleged.