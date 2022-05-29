STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit forum to file case against Rohith Chakratirtha

Published: 29th May 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

KS Bhagawan

KS Bhagawan (Photo | FB)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Noted Kannada writer KS Bhagawan on Saturday said the state government and BJP leaders must follow the principles of Basavanna and not Hindutva which preaches ‘chaturvarna’ which was opposed by Basavanna and Dr BR Ambedkar.

“BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and CM Basavaraj Bommai belong to the Lingayat community who are good people. But for the greed of power, they have become slaves of the RSS which is disappointing,” he said.

In support, Karnataka State Dalit Welfare Trust president Shatharaju said that they will file a complaint against Karnataka textbook revision committee chairman Rohit Chakratirtha for his alleged remarks against Kannada writer Kuvempu.

