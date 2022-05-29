Not thought about further fuel tax cut: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state government has not yet thought about further cut in fuel tax. Last week, before leaving for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meet, the CM had said that the state government will consider further cut in fuel tax after the Union government decided to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel after after looking at the economy of the state.

However, responding to mediapersons questions on Saturday, the CM said they have not yet thought of it. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on May 21 announced a Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

The CM had termed it as a pro-people decision. In November 2021, the state government had cut sales tax on petrol from 35 per cent to 25.9 per cent and on diesel from 24 per cent to 14.34 per cent. This had resulted in petrol price reducing by Rs 13.30 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.47 per litre.