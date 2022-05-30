BJP leaders flay former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's after 'RSS are outsiders' comment

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: After former CM Siddaramaiah called the RSS as outsiders, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday hit out at the Congress leader calling him names. He claimed that 61 Congress leaders had quit because of Siddaramaiah, but did not venture to name them.

"Your name is Rama's, but the face, mind and thoughts don't befit Rama as over three thousand farmers had committed suicide when you were CM. Being in a party which has a team of thieves at the helm of affairs, Siddaramaiah has no moral right to criticise the RSS which is not doing politics but is instead shaping the nation," he attacked Siddaramaiah at the BJP Raitha Morcha State Executive Committee meeting.

Other BJP leaders too kept up the tempo of verbal attacks against Siddaramaiah with the current union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi saying that the former CM is a duplicate leader of the duplicate Congress party. Joshi said, "He is under an illusion that if he keeps criticising the BJP and RSS, he will become close to Congress national leaders. He is dreaming to get Muslim votes and to become Chief Minister by pleasing them."

He said Siddaramaiah became CM at the cost of senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, but still he doesn't have loyalty to the party, alleged Joshi. Co-operation Minister ST Somashekar said that they will invite Siddaramaiah to visit the RSS office.

He said that they wanted to take him to the RSS office to know about the organisation and its activities or send him a book on the RSS to learn about its nation-building exercises. "As no one is taking him seriously, Siddaramaiah has scaled up his attacks on the RSS to steal the limelight," he said.

