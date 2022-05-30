JDS MLA GT Devegowda's meeting with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai gives rise to speculation

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Chamundeshwari JDS MLA GT Devegowda called upon Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the latter’s residence on Sunday giving rise to speculations about the former inching towards the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

Though Gowda, after over half an hour of one-on-one meeting with Bommai, told the media that it was related to getting funds for flood-affected areas in his constituency, political discussions also took the centre stage, according to sources.

But on record, Gowda said the meeting was to follow up on a memorandum to release Rs 27.50 crore, as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner filed an estimated report, and Rs 138 crore to take up development works as Mysuru district in-charge minister ST Somashekar had submitted a memorandum to the government.

"I am still with the JDS and will take a call on switching the party only after having an interaction with my supporters and the constituents," he told reporters, hinting at switching sides. The early morning meeting of Gowda with Bommai comes after the JDS party leadership, especially former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, put all out efforts to retain him in the party’s fold and even Congress leaders trying to catch him up.

Gowda is likely to join the party which assures the political future of his son Harish Gowda, the Mysuru Chamarajanagar DCC bank president, and in March he claimed to have the BJP reportedly promising him the same.

The father and son have cast their eyes on Hunsur, Chamaraj and KR Nagar assembly constituencies apart from the Chamundeshwari to contest from in the 2023 assembly polls. Bommai has seemingly shown interest in admitting Gowda as he has no opposition from any of the leaders within BJP.

A source informed The New Indian Express that evidently the party high command has also been trying to strengthen its base in the Old Mysuru Region and would agree to accommodate both the father and son for which Bommai is negotiating.

It may be noted here that the JDS and the Congress leaders had paid a courtesy call to Gowda at his residence following the untimely death of his granddaughter recently.