STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JDS MLA GT Devegowda's meeting with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai gives rise to speculation

A source informed The New Indian Express that evidently the party high command has also been trying to strengthen its base in the Old Mysuru Region.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

JDS MLA and former minister GT Devegowda

JDS MLA and former minister GT Devegowda. (File photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Chamundeshwari JDS MLA GT Devegowda called upon Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the latter’s residence on Sunday giving rise to speculations about the former inching towards the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

Though Gowda, after over half an hour of one-on-one meeting with Bommai, told the media that it was related to getting funds for flood-affected areas in his constituency, political discussions also took the centre stage, according to sources.

But on record, Gowda said the meeting was to follow up on a memorandum to release Rs 27.50 crore, as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner filed an estimated report, and Rs 138 crore to take up development works as Mysuru district in-charge minister ST Somashekar had submitted a memorandum to the government.  

"I am still with the JDS and will take a call on switching the party only after having an interaction with my supporters and the constituents," he told reporters, hinting at switching sides. The early morning meeting of Gowda with Bommai comes after the JDS party leadership, especially former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, put all out efforts to retain him in the party’s fold and even Congress leaders trying to catch him up.

Gowda is likely to join the party which assures the political future of his son Harish Gowda, the Mysuru Chamarajanagar DCC bank president, and in March he claimed to have the BJP reportedly promising him the same.

The father and son have cast their eyes on Hunsur, Chamaraj and KR Nagar assembly constituencies apart from the Chamundeshwari to contest from in the 2023 assembly polls. Bommai has seemingly shown interest in admitting Gowda as he has no opposition from any of the leaders within BJP.

A source informed The New Indian Express that evidently the party high command has also been trying to strengthen its base in the Old Mysuru Region and would agree to accommodate both the father and son for which Bommai is negotiating.

It may be noted here that the JDS and the Congress leaders had paid a courtesy call to Gowda at his residence following the untimely death of his granddaughter recently. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GT Devegowda Basavaraj Bommai JDS GT Devegowda BJP BJP
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp