Karnataka court orders probe into incident involving student 'hit' for wearing skull cap

The incident occurred on February 18, 2022 and he suffered minor injuries on his back and neck.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT:  Following directions from a judicial magistrate, an investigation has been launched against seven people, including a police sub-inspector and principal of a government degree college, for allegedly assaulting a student for wearing a skull cap on the college premises. 

The 19-year-old student, Naveed Hasanasab Tharathari, who was pursuing first year arts at the Government First Grade Degree College of Terdal, had moved the Banahatti JMFC court seeking an FIR against the seven people for allegedly beating him up. The incident occurred on February 18, 2022 and he suffered minor injuries on his back and neck.

In his petition on March 29, he had appealed to the court to get the FIR filed against PSI Raju Bilagi, Constables PH Gani, Mallikarjun Kenchenavar, SB Kalate, SC Madanmatti and KH Sannatti, and college principal AS Pujar. Naveed stated in the petition that he had gone to the college wearing a skull cap.

"The principal prevented me from entering the college and also beat me up. There is no government order refraining students from wearing a skull cap inside the college. The policemen have beaten me up and insulted me," he said.

Inquiry started in skull cap incident

Jamkhandi SP Lokesh Jalasagar told The New Indian Express, "As the court ordered the investigation, DSP of Jamakhandi Pandurangayya has started the inquiry into the case. The police personnel will cooperate with the investigation." The next date of hearing in the case will be on June 30. 

