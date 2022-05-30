Karnataka government discusses state varsities' collaboration with Boston University  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Along with possibility of tieups with Scotland's University of Dundee and University of Edinburgh, state universities may also collaborate with Boston University.

As part of the World Economic Forum, Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan said that the state government is currently exploring multiple collaboration with Boston University. “Boston University and the Government of Karnataka has explored multiple collaboration opportunities such as curriculum design and sharing,” he announced on social media.

In addition to curriculum design and sharing, the collaboration will also extend to updating and developing infrastructure, and facilitating exchange programmes between the university and Karnataka universities. This will also include courses on technology learning and literacy at the universities.