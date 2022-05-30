STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government discusses state varsities' collaboration with Boston University  

Along with possibility of tieups with Scotland’s University of Dundee and University of Edinburgh, state universities may also collaborate with Boston University.

Published: 30th May 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Along with possibility of tieups with Scotland's University of Dundee and University of Edinburgh, state universities may also collaborate with Boston University.

As part of the World Economic Forum, Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan said that the state government is currently exploring multiple collaboration with Boston University. “Boston University and the Government of Karnataka has explored multiple collaboration opportunities such as curriculum design and sharing,” he announced on social media.

In addition to curriculum design and sharing, the collaboration will also extend to updating and developing infrastructure, and facilitating exchange programmes between the university and Karnataka universities. This will also include courses on technology learning and literacy at the universities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Dundee Boston University Karnataka univerist
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp