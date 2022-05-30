Karnataka Waqf Board to set up 10 colleges for women

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Karnataka Waqf Board has decided to establish 10 degree colleges for women at 10 places across the state, including Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts, said board chairman Moulana Sahfi Saadi on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Saadi said that the Waqf Board has decided to bring awareness among people of the Muslim community on the importance of getting education.

To prepare youths from the Muslim community to face competitive examinations, including IAS and IPS, the Waqf Board is also constructing a well-equipped coaching centre for which it has acquired 30,000 sqft land near Lal Bagh in Bengaluru.

The foundation stone for the centre will be laid in June. Philanthropist Jiya Ulla Sharif has announced to donate Rs 15 crore for the centre.

"The government has sanctioned Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of a degree college and hostel in Tumakuru," he said. To a question, he said the Waqf Board will conduct a survey of the new properties of under its purview shortly.

