Karnataka: Wild elephant suffers fracture during her capture

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A wild elephant that was captured in Kodagu by the forest department has suffered injuries. Sources confirmed that the elephant has to be operated on.

The Kodagu division forest department has received permission to capture three wild elephants that frequently raided crops across the villages. Following this, the forest department staff decided to capture the female wild elephant at Cheyandane village limits and the elephant was captured with the help of tamed elephants from Dubare Elephant Camp.

However, the female wild elephant aged approx 20 years has suffered injuries during the attempt to capture her and has a broken bone on one of its legs. “A bone is fractured on the leg of the captured wild elephant. The elephant is kept inside a crawl at Dubare Elephant Camp and it will be operated on for its injuries soon,” confirmed DCF Poovaiah.

Meanwhile, plans have been drawn to capture another wild elephant near Karada village limits and the department staff is involved in leveling the hilly area to enable a smooth capture mission. The tourist spot near the village – Chelavara Falls – has been ordered shut for the tourists for three days due to the planned capture mission of the wild elephant.