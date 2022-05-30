STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kundapur girl suicide: Police may arrest victim's lover, wife soon

Two teams were formed as it was suspected that accused were hiding in Kerala after photos of Shilpa in her mobile phone revealed to her parents that she had an affair with Azeez.

Published: 30th May 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Love Jihad

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  Police are trying to find what led Shilpa Devadiga (25) from Uppinakudru, Kundapur to commit suicide last week.

They have a clue regarding the whereabouts of the elusive couple - Azeez (32) and his wife Salma (30) who have been accused of abetting Shilpa to commit suicide. Police sources told The New Indian Express they may nab the accused duo by Monday.

Two teams were formed as it was suspected that accused were hiding in Kerala after photos of Shilpa in her mobile phone revealed to her parents that she had an affair with Azeez, while Salma allegedly 'assisted' her husband in having a relationship with Shilpa for past three years.

Right-wing groups in Udupi have backed the family's charges of 'love jihad'. Vishwa Hindu Parishad has planned to hold protest in Kundapur on May 31.

Shilpa Devadiga was working in a garment shop in Kundapur and during this time, Azeez came in contact with her and promised that he would marry her. Later, Azeez started blackmailing Shilpa after having physical relationship with her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Love Jihad Shilpa suicde Shilpa Devadiga Kundapur girl suicide
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp