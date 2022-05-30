Kundapur girl suicide: Police may arrest victim's lover, wife soon

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Police are trying to find what led Shilpa Devadiga (25) from Uppinakudru, Kundapur to commit suicide last week.

They have a clue regarding the whereabouts of the elusive couple - Azeez (32) and his wife Salma (30) who have been accused of abetting Shilpa to commit suicide. Police sources told The New Indian Express they may nab the accused duo by Monday.

Two teams were formed as it was suspected that accused were hiding in Kerala after photos of Shilpa in her mobile phone revealed to her parents that she had an affair with Azeez, while Salma allegedly 'assisted' her husband in having a relationship with Shilpa for past three years.

Right-wing groups in Udupi have backed the family's charges of 'love jihad'. Vishwa Hindu Parishad has planned to hold protest in Kundapur on May 31.

Shilpa Devadiga was working in a garment shop in Kundapur and during this time, Azeez came in contact with her and promised that he would marry her. Later, Azeez started blackmailing Shilpa after having physical relationship with her.