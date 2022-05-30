STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rajya Sabha polls: Kannada actor Jaggesh, Nirmala Sitharaman made BJP candidates from Karnataka

He is expected to file his nomination on Monday morning, accompanied by senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Jaggesh

Jaggesh

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was much speculation as to who would be the BJP RS candidates from Karnataka after strong rumours from within the party that it would pick Kannadigas. On Sunday evening, the party chose Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, an outsider, and Kannada actor Jaggesh, for its two seats.

Congress, meanwhile, named former union minister Jairam Ramesh, whose candidature too was cleared late on Sunday evening. He is expected to file his nomination on Monday morning, accompanied by senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Since BJP has not announced a third candidate, the door is wide open for JDS to come out with its candidate. But it does not have the required 46 MLAs to get its representative elected. There was a talk earlier that BJP could come out with a third candidate.

But if it did, it had to answer embarrassing questions as to how it would get votes for this candidate. Sources said that the runner for this seat has to spend a lot to win elections, and he would have to be a high-networth individual. 

JDS candidate to be announced today

Though BJP needs more members in the Rajya Sabha, it does not want to court a controversy when the Assembly elections are just nine months away. JDS is expected to announce Kupendra Reddy as its candidate on Monday.

When Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was with BJP, used to get elected from Karnataka to the Rajya Sabha, a debate against giving representation to outsiders from Karnataka arose. Soon after, Naidu was moved away from the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Jaggesh Rajya Sabha polls BJP karnataka BJP Jairam Ramesh
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp