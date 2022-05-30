STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Yoga classes in Karnataka schools from next year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government is thinking of introducing yoga classes in schools and colleges from the next academic year, beginning in 2023. 

Published: 30th May 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

yoga couple

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government is thinking of introducing yoga classes in schools and colleges from the next academic year, beginning in 2023. 

He said that many students are facing academics-related stress, especially after the COVID pandemic, and that is why the decision is under consideration. After attending the valedictory of International Conference on Frontiers in Yoga Research and its Applications (Incofyra) on Sunday, he said COVID-19 has left students stressed, especially as they had been stuck indoors and felt a need to spend time outside. 

"To encourage and bring some joy to children, we are thinking of trying and implementing yoga and similar exercises. The decision is still under consideration, but a curriculum will be formed and teachers will be orientated so that they are able to understand how to teach yoga to children," he said.

It will not be implemented immediately and yoga classes will begin for high schools and colleges from the coming academic year. A special programme will be developed, he added.

On the importance of yoga, he said it is vital for a healthy mind and body. "Yoga and meditation help in improving concentration. It also helps in strengthening the mind and body and is essential for a balanced metabolism," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp