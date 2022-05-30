Yoga classes in Karnataka schools from next year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government is thinking of introducing yoga classes in schools and colleges from the next academic year, beginning in 2023.

He said that many students are facing academics-related stress, especially after the COVID pandemic, and that is why the decision is under consideration. After attending the valedictory of International Conference on Frontiers in Yoga Research and its Applications (Incofyra) on Sunday, he said COVID-19 has left students stressed, especially as they had been stuck indoors and felt a need to spend time outside.

"To encourage and bring some joy to children, we are thinking of trying and implementing yoga and similar exercises. The decision is still under consideration, but a curriculum will be formed and teachers will be orientated so that they are able to understand how to teach yoga to children," he said.

It will not be implemented immediately and yoga classes will begin for high schools and colleges from the coming academic year. A special programme will be developed, he added.

On the importance of yoga, he said it is vital for a healthy mind and body. "Yoga and meditation help in improving concentration. It also helps in strengthening the mind and body and is essential for a balanced metabolism," he said.