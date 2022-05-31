Burqa dance at cultural event in Kodagu criticized by residents

By Express News Service

Madikeri: A burqa dance by students at a cultural event in a village in Kodagu has gone viral on social media. The event has received sharp criticism even as the organizers have apologized for the same.

A diamond jubilee celebration was hosted by the West Kolakeri Village Development Committee on May 28 and May 29.

As part of the cultural event, a few children dressed in burqa danced for the Kodava Valaga music and the same has now gone viral on social media.

The event has drawn sharp criticism from the Muslim community for hurting religious sentiment.

Following the criticism, the event organizers apologized for the incident in a press conference hosted on Monday.

"A few kids danced wearing burqa as part of the entertainment programme. However, this was not hosted to hurt any religious sentiments," said K Muddaiah, president of the committee.

He also clarified that MLC Veena Achaiah was present for the inaugural ceremony but was not present during the burqa dance.

"There is communal harmony in the village and the programme was not intended at hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims," he concluded.