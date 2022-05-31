STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka BJP MLA Eshwarappa should be arrested for insulting national flag: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh said he has given an application to file a complaint against the BJP leader at the North Avenue police station.

Published: 31st May 2022 11:46 PM

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh has submitted a complaint to police against the BJP's KS Eshwarappa over his reported remarks that the saffron flag would become the national flag of India one day and said he should be arrested.

BJP MLA and former minister in the Karnataka government Eshwarappa has reportedly said the saffron flag has been respected for thousands of years and it will undoubtedly become the national flag one day.

Singh said he has given an application to file a complaint against the BJP leader at the North Avenue police station here.

"I have given an application to register an FIR against Eshwarappa for insulting the national flag by saying that the saffron flag will become India's national flag one day. For more than 50 years, the national flag was not hoisted at the RSS headquarters. Actually, the BJP is opposed to the national flag," the Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

He further said Eshwarappa should be arrested for his comments.

