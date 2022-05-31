Karnataka HC stays probe against IAS officer, two ex-officers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings and inquiry ordered by a special court against three former principal secretaries of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department, including a serving IAS officer and two retired IAS officers.

The inquiry had been ordered to ascertain their involvement in allegations that they caused a loss of Rs 269 crore to the exchequer by misappropriating public money. The accused officials are Amita Prasad, Dr EV Ramana Reddy and TM Vijay Bhaskar, who served in the department between 2011 and 2015. At present, Reddy is Additional Chief Secretary, while Amita Prasad and Vijay Bhaskar, ex-chief secretary, have retired. Vijay Bhaskar is chairman of Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order staying proceedings pending before the special court as well as the order to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct an inquiry. Claiming that they have not committed any offence, the petitioners contended before the high court that they are public servants, and the allegations made in the private complaint are in connection with their official duties.