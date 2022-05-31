Mekedatu resolution gets Karnataka Cabinet nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Cabinet on Monday approved the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly and the Council to urge Center not to give approval for Tamil Nadu’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project. In March this year, cutting across the party line, Karnataka Assembly and Council had passed resolution condemning the resolution passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly opposing Mekedatu reservoir project in Karnataka.

The Cabinet approved this until a decision on justifiable share of water between the states is cleared. The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, felicitated outgoing Chief Secretary P Ravikumar who is retiring on Tuesday, and also felicitated senior IAS officer Vandita Sharma who will assume the charge of the new Chief Secretary.

Cabinet also gave administrative approval for the cochlear implant programme where they approved to provide Cochlear implant service as well as provide hearing aids to the beneficiaries. It also gave approval to give language and learning skill up to one year. Cabinet approved to rectify the reservation quota not exceeding more than 50 per cent in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls.

There was some technical error, which has been rectified, sources said. This apart, Cabinet approved Rs 18.85 crore for drinking water scheme across 11 villages of Gangavathi taluk in Koppal village. The Cabinet also approved to bring amendment to the Karnataka Gazetted Probationary Recruitment (Competitive exams) rules. With this, posts that are not filled can be carried over to next notification.