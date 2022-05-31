STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mekedatu resolution gets Karnataka Cabinet nod

The Cabinet approved this until a decision on justifiable share of water between the states is cleared.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai and IT/BT Minister Ashwath Narayan chat after the Cabinet meeting | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Cabinet on Monday approved the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly and the Council to urge Center not to give approval for Tamil Nadu’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project. In March this year, cutting across the party line, Karnataka Assembly and Council had passed resolution condemning the resolution passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly opposing Mekedatu reservoir project in Karnataka.

The Cabinet approved this until a decision on justifiable share of water between the states is cleared. The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, felicitated outgoing Chief Secretary P Ravikumar who is retiring on Tuesday, and also felicitated senior IAS officer Vandita Sharma who will assume the charge of the new Chief Secretary. 

Cabinet also gave administrative approval for the cochlear implant programme where they approved to provide Cochlear implant service as well as provide hearing aids to the beneficiaries. It also gave approval to give language and learning skill up to one year. Cabinet approved to rectify the reservation quota not exceeding more than 50 per cent in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls.

There was some technical error, which has been rectified, sources said. This apart, Cabinet approved Rs 18.85 crore for drinking water scheme across 11 villages of Gangavathi taluk in Koppal village. The Cabinet also approved to bring amendment to the Karnataka Gazetted Probationary Recruitment (Competitive exams) rules. With this, posts that are not filled can be carried over to next notification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Mekedatu reservoir
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp