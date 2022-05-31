Muslim students told to follow Karnataaka HC orders on hijab

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV on Monday told 12 Muslim girl students of University College in Mangaluru to follow the High Court’s order as well as Syndicate’s decision banning hijab inside classrooms.

Speaking to media after meeting the 12 students who are not ready to remove their hijab, the DC said that he has tried to convince them to follow the High Court’s order. “The students should not disrupt peace on college premises. The Muslim students have sought written documents regarding the Syndicate’s decision. I have convinced them to resolve the issue legally,” he said. He further appealed to the students not to take law into their hands in this regard. “The students should not violate the guidelines,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the Musim students said that DC is helpless regarding the hijab issue. “The matter is with University Syndicate and the DC has said that the issue will be resolved through legal fight. There is no connection to earlier hijab-related incidents. The High Court order applies only to PU colleges and not to degree colleges.

They have banned hijab in degree colleges after bowing to ABVP’s pressure which has a hidden agenda behind raking up the hijab issue. Our demand is allow the dress code according to the earlier prospectus,” said the students. The students also blamed MLA U T Khader for not coming to their help. “He is busy playing cricket while we are suffering. Religious leaders and student organisations should support us,” said Gausiya, a student.

