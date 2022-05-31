STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oral cancer highest among Karnataka women, show Kidwai records

The prevalence of oral cancer is highest amongst women at Karnataka’s Kidwai Cancer Hospital. 

Published: 31st May 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

As per statistics from the hospital, in Karnataka, every year an estimated 21,000 cases (24 per cent of all cancer cases) are related to tobacco.

In Bengaluru, in every one lakh population, 38 males and 20 females are diagnosed with tobacco-linked cancer. 

“Other than cancer, tobacco also causes heart diseases, respiratory diseases, sleeplessness, urinary bladder disorders, impotency, and in women, it can lead to menstrual imbalance, stillbirths, low birthweight babies and even cervical cancer,” explained Dr K Ramachandra, Director, Kidwai Hospitals.

Patients at this hospital come for treatment not only from Karnataka, but from neighbouring states as well, besides Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan.
 

