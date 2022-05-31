Skull cap row: College student didn’t cooperate with probe, says cop

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: The principal of the government first grade college in Terdal, who has been accused of assaulting a 19-year-old student for wearing a skull cap on February 19, said neither he nor the other staff of the college manhandled the student that day.

The student, Naveed Hasansab Tharathari, who is a first-year arts student at the college, filed a petition before a local in court, which has ordered an investigation against seven persons including the college principal, police sub-inspector and other police personnel for assaulting him.

College Principal AS Pujari said, “When the incident occurred, the hijab and saffron row was at its peak. I did not assault Naveed, instead I asked him to attend classes without wearing any religious outfits as he had come wearing a skull cap. I tried to educate him about orders from high court and state government. But he was adamant.”

Pujari said, “His father too was with the student and tried to him, but he did not listen. When he tried to enter the college forcibly, I had no option and handed him over to the police. That day, neither me nor any of our college staff assaulted or threatened him. In fact, he threatened me using offensive words.”



Asked if he received any notice from the court, he said, “I have not received any notice from the court or police. I have not done anything wrong. If the court issues summons, I will present the facts with evidence before the court.’

Based on the principal’s complaint the police had filed the case against Naveed and his father Hasansab Tharathari, a street vendor. Charges were filed under Indian Penal Code Sections of 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 186 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, “A team of police personnel from Terdal approached the teenager at least three times seeking cooperation in the probe. But he refused citing health issues. He filed a counter-case in the court and his complaint is being probe by DySP Jamkhandi.”Naveed reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident and was hospitalised in Terdal, Jamkhandi and Vijayapura. Asagar Ali, district president of Popular Front of India, said, “We are giving moral support to Naveed and his family. When he went to file a complaint, the police refused to register it. He was forced to move court. We will continue to fight until justice is served to him.”