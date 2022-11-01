GM mustard: Farmers gear up for protest in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee clearing the environmental release of genetically modified herbivorous-tolerant mustard seeds on October 18, the state government has to take a decision on allowing it in the state.

In 2019 when HD Kumaraswamy was CM, the agriculture secretary had ordered that no GM crop, except BT cotton, will be allowed. Farmers and agriculture experts are now plan nig to oppose the entry of GM Ht mustard.

Admirers of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader, late prof MD Nanjunadaswamy, led by Rajya Sabha member Dr L Hanumanthaiah, had submitted the proposal to Kumaraswamy following which the order was passed in August 2019.

“We will continue to fight against the environmental release of mustard,” said KN Nagesh, a convener of the pressure group that is campaigning against GM crops. Noted agriculture scientist Dr Manjunath H from the Gandhian School of Natural Farming condemned the decision of the government.

“It is said that GM Ht Mustard produces 23% higher yield than our selection varieties, which is a false study,” he alleged, adding, “The patent is with Bayer Company.” Agriculture Minister BC Patil said he will take a decision only after looking into the orders passed in 2019.

BENGALURU: With the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee clearing the environmental release of genetically modified herbivorous-tolerant mustard seeds on October 18, the state government has to take a decision on allowing it in the state. In 2019 when HD Kumaraswamy was CM, the agriculture secretary had ordered that no GM crop, except BT cotton, will be allowed. Farmers and agriculture experts are now plan nig to oppose the entry of GM Ht mustard. Admirers of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader, late prof MD Nanjunadaswamy, led by Rajya Sabha member Dr L Hanumanthaiah, had submitted the proposal to Kumaraswamy following which the order was passed in August 2019. “We will continue to fight against the environmental release of mustard,” said KN Nagesh, a convener of the pressure group that is campaigning against GM crops. Noted agriculture scientist Dr Manjunath H from the Gandhian School of Natural Farming condemned the decision of the government. “It is said that GM Ht Mustard produces 23% higher yield than our selection varieties, which is a false study,” he alleged, adding, “The patent is with Bayer Company.” Agriculture Minister BC Patil said he will take a decision only after looking into the orders passed in 2019.