Kannada flags to paint Karnataka state red & yellow on November 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday, the state government has made arrangements to ensure that Kannada flags proudly flutter in all villages, schools, colleges and government offices in every nook and corner of the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the day-long celebration will witness the state’s highest civilian award - the Karnataka Ratna - being conferred on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Vidhana Soudha, besides 67 dignitaries receiving the Rajyotsava awards.

Interacting with reporters on the eve of Rajyotsava Day, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to celebrating the day in a more meaningful way. “A big event will be hosted by the state government in the morning in Bengaluru,” he said.

Meanwhile, ‘ManeManeGalaMeleKannadaBhavuta’ (Kannada flags on every house) was trending on social media, with netizens appealing to people to hoist flags at their houses. Many dignitaries and celebrities including Tamil film superstar Rajnikanth and Telugu movie star Junior NTR are expected to attend the event.

In the evening, Rajyotsava awards will be presented to 67 personalities in recognition of their contribution to their respective fields at Ravindra Kalakshetra. Meanwhile, some legislators are distributing Kannada flags to people in their constituencies. Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT, Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Malleswaram MLA, said his office is distributing flags along with sweet boxes.

