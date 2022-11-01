Home States Karnataka

Kannada flags to paint Karnataka state red & yellow on November 1

In the evening, Rajyotsava awards will be presented to 67 personalities in recognition of their contribution to their respective fields at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

Published: 01st November 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada flags

Kannada flags go on sale, on the eve of Kannada Rajyotsava, in Bengaluru on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday, the state government has made arrangements to ensure that Kannada flags proudly flutter in all villages, schools, colleges and government offices in every nook and corner of the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the day-long celebration will witness the state’s highest civilian award - the Karnataka Ratna - being conferred on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Vidhana Soudha, besides 67 dignitaries receiving the Rajyotsava awards.

Interacting with reporters on the eve of Rajyotsava Day, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to celebrating the day in a more meaningful way. “A big event will be hosted by the state government in the morning in Bengaluru,” he said.

Meanwhile, ‘ManeManeGalaMeleKannadaBhavuta’ (Kannada flags on every house) was trending on social media, with netizens appealing to people to hoist flags at their houses. Many dignitaries and celebrities including Tamil film superstar Rajnikanth and Telugu movie star Junior NTR are expected to attend the event.

In the evening, Rajyotsava awards will be presented to 67 personalities in recognition of their contribution to their respective fields at Ravindra Kalakshetra. Meanwhile, some legislators are distributing Kannada flags to people in their constituencies. Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT, Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Malleswaram MLA, said his office is distributing flags along with sweet boxes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations Kannada flags
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp