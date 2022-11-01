Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Gali Janardhana Reddy hints, not happy with BJP

Though he was earlier banned from entering Ballari, he is presently here with the permission of the court.

Gali Janardhana Reddy

BJP leader Gali Janardhana Reddy inaugurates a local cricket tournament in Ballari on Sunday | Express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Going by his remarks at an event on Sunday, former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy looks to be unhappy with BJP, the party that he belongs to. He did not make any direct references but recalled his days of suffering and how he was left in the lurch.

Reddy, once a political force in the undivided Ballari district, has been in political hibernation ever since he was arrested in illegal mining cases. But after coming out on bail a few months ago, he is making efforts to enter active politics in Ballari. Though he was earlier banned from entering Ballari, he is presented here with the permission of the court.

Inaugurating a cricket tournament in Ballari, he said that Congress, being an opposition party, has every right to criticise him, but he did not expect it from BJP as he played a major role in building the party and bringing it to power.

“I am satisfied with my political career. Soon, I am going to decide my next step. I have to leave Ballari on November 6 as per the Supreme Court order. I will not go to Bengaluru, but stay close to Ballari to be in touch with the people,” he added.

Commenting on his brother and Ballari City MLA Somashekhar Reddy’s remarks against the Muslim community, he said Somashekhar has realised his mistake and already apologised for it.

“In Ballari, Hindus and Muslims live like brothers. PFI and SDPI leaders were held recently, but none of them was from Ballari, which shows the respect Ballari Muslims show for the country,” he added.

