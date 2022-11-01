Locals send back man who attempted to drive car across narrow hanging bridge in Karnataka

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: Tension prevailed at Shivapura village in Yellapur of Uttara Kannada district on Sunday afternoon after a tourist drove his car across the narrow hanging bridge built across the backwaters of Kodasalli reservoir.

Locals were shocked to see a car approaching on the hanging bridge and they stopped the driver who was unable to veer through. The driver started arguing with the locals saying that he should be allowed to cross the bridge. After heated arguments, the car driver decided to back down and reversed his car.

The hanging bridge is the only mode of connectivity for the residents of Shivapura village and surrounding hamlets to reach Joida taluk. Otherwise, they have to travel 100 odd miles to reach the same destination.

Several youth from these villages work in Joida, Dandeli, and Goa, and often cross the bridge on foot or on their two-wheelers.

Locals had earlier opposed even the movement of auto rickshaws on the bridge.

Demanding action against the errant car driver, a local resident pointed out that there was signage stating that four-wheelers are not allowed on the bridge. "The hanging bridge cannot take all the weight at the same time. The car and its driver easily sum up to 700 kg, so, it's not safe to commute on the hanging bridge. For several years the bridge remained broken and we had to depend on road connectivity," he rued.

Some villagers have passed on the vehicle registration number (MD 09 AB 3853) to the local authorities and demanded action against the driver.

The lcoals were seemingly were apprehensive about cars being driven on the bridge especially after the recent tragedy in Gujarat after a hanging bridge at Morbi collapsed, killing at least 141 people.

The bridge was constructed in 2015 and since then it has been used by the locals from Joida and Yellapur taluks. "There are people who cross the bridge from both sides and use the jeeps available to reach the other destinations. Besides locals, the tourists who come to see the famous Sathodi waterfalls also visit the bridge," the local said.

The road that connects Shivapura from Joida end, is in a bad condition, and commuting on it during monsoon is a difficult task, he added. "We have asked the authorities to look into the matter," he said.

