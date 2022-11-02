2.5L govt posts will be filled in 2 yrs, promises Karnataka Chief Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised to fill 2.5 lakh vacant government posts in the next two years, of which one lakh posts will be filled this year. With this, jobs will be provided for Kannadigas, thus strengthening the economy, he said.

Speaking after hoisting the Kannada flag on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava, organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy and Comprehensive Education, Bommai said that filling one lakh posts will also pave the way for a revolution in academics and industries.

The government is expecting investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore at the Global Investors Meet (GIM) that starts on Wednesday, and this is expected to create over 5 lakh jobs in the next three to four years. With large-scale investment flowing into Karnataka, the state will become even more prosperous, he said.

Stressing on jobs for locals, he said Kannadigas have a great culture of welcoming everyone with an open mind and accepting them. “While doing this, we have to ensure the protection of Kannada,” he said. The government is working with a vision for the all-round development of Karnataka and has given priority for the welfare of the working class and farming community.

“Creating Nava Karnataka (New Karnataka) is our goal,” he said. Kannada should not be limited to a language but should become our life. Kannada pride and self-esteem should be held high, he added.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all languages of the country are mother tongues and national languages, Bommai said.“In that sense, Kannada is both our mother tongue and national language,” he added.

The proposed Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill will be introduced during the upcoming legislative session at Belagavi. “If this is passed, language will be legally empowered. The state government is open to all suggestions,” he said.

Around 8,000 new classrooms are being constructed in government schools in one year, he said. “If this continues for the next three years, there will be no shortage of classrooms,” he said.

