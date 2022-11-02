A glimpse of Hampi through light & sound

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: In what can be called a Rajyotsava gift for Hampi lovers, tourists can now catch a glimpse of 18 monuments in the UNESCO world heritage site Hampi during evening hours through a light and sound show.

The project ‘Hampi by Night’, which was hanging fire for a year due to technical reasons, was finally inaugurated by Tourism Minister Anand Singh on Tuesday. The project was also held up for want of clearance from the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Under ‘Hampi by Night’ show, 18 prominent monuments of Hampi, including Virupalsha Temple, Vijaya Vittala temple complex and Sasivekalu Ganesha statues will be lit up between 7 pm and 9 pm. Initially, the show will run during weekends and on holidays.

The administration plans to organise the show on all days of the week, depending on public response. A private company has outsourced the operations of ‘Hampi by Night’, under the supervision of district administration and HWHAMA.

An official said, “the administration is also planning to introduce QR codes for tourists to enlighten them with correct information about the monuments. Boards have already come up at the monuments and tourists can use their Android phones to scan the information.”

