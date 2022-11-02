After Congress barb, Minister says Rs 26 crore spent for Mysuru Dasara in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: For Mysuru Dasara, which was celebrated with pomp and splendour, Rs 26 crore was spent, said district in-charge Minister ST Somashekhar. Revealing details of the expenditure after Congress leaders questioned the delay over releasing funds and accusing the saffron party of concealing the expenses, he said that a total of Rs 26.54 crore has been spent of Rs 31.08 crore, released by various boards, agencies and authorities for Dasara celebrations.

By spending Rs 6.36 crore for Yuva Dasara and Yuva Sambrama, the Yuva Dasara sub-committee has spent the most among the 21 sub-committees formed for the Dasara followed by Rs 3.77 crore for transportation, accommodation and other expenses of the VIPs, and guests.

The cultural sub-committees spent Rs 1.61 crore, the procession sub-committee Rs 2.22 crore, the torch and light sub-committee Rs 1.17 crore, the forest department Rs 1.46 core, and the rest was spent by other com­mittees.

“The Dasara expenditure details were released late this year due to delay by sub-committees to submit bills,” Somashekhar said.

