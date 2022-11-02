Home States Karnataka

Davanagere Smart City Limited awarded for best safety

The release state that Davangere is the only city in Karnataka to win the award in this category.

DAVANGERE: Effective implementation of safety and security system and maintenance of records has resulted in Davanagere Smart City Limited to bagging the “Award of Excellence in Urban Transport”, a release from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs read.

The release state that Davangere is the only city in Karnataka to win the award in this category. Officer on special duty (UT) and ex-officio joint secretary Jaideep in the release said that the award will be given by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban affairs Kaushal Kishore at the UMI conference which is scheduled to be held at Bolgatty Island, Kochi on November 6.

MD of DSCL Ravindra B Mallapura said, “Installation of 248 HD CCTVs across the city, signal lighting at 23 junctions and implementation of Intelligent Transit Management System, and technical upgradation helped win the award.”

