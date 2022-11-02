Home States Karnataka

GST boost before GIM in Karnataka

He has already expressed confidence of the state receiving Rs 5 lakh crore investment. 

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

While the SGST, CGST and Cess collection in June was better than that of May, the gross collection dropped as revenue from IGST saw a dip.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has collected around Rs 11,000 crore through GST, placing it above Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by a margin of a thousand crore. Speaking to TNIE, Commercial Tax Commissioner C Shikha thanked the Commercial Tax Department officers, staff and taxpayers.

Speaking to TNIE, Minister Murugesh Nirani said, “For the last four quarters, the state has been receiving the highest FDI compared to other states. On average, we have been receiving 38 per cent of foreign investment followed by Maharashtra with 22 per cent. Automatically, if investments are realised, GST collections will go up.’’

He has already expressed confidence in the state receiving a Rs 5 lakh crore investment.  However, Prof Govind Rao, a former member of the National Finance Commission, cautioned that infrastructure and governance need to keep pace and improve for investments.

