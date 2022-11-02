GST boost before GIM in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has collected around Rs 11,000 crore through GST, placing it above Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by a margin of a thousand crore. Speaking to TNIE, Commercial Tax Commissioner C Shikha thanked the Commercial Tax Department officers, staff and taxpayers.

Speaking to TNIE, Minister Murugesh Nirani said, “For the last four quarters, the state has been receiving the highest FDI compared to other states. On average, we have been receiving 38 per cent of foreign investment followed by Maharashtra with 22 per cent. Automatically, if investments are realised, GST collections will go up.’’

He has already expressed confidence in the state receiving a Rs 5 lakh crore investment. However, Prof Govind Rao, a former member of the National Finance Commission, cautioned that infrastructure and governance need to keep pace and improve for investments.

