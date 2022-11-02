‘Hyperactive’ chain snatcher ‘Devi’ arrested in Karnataka

B K Lakshmikantha By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Saraswathipuram police recently arrested a habitual chain snatcher Faraz, who is also known as ‘Devi’ in the world of crime. But the interesting part is that Faraz was named after a Hindu goddess by none other than his close Muslim friends.

Shy and introverted by nature, Faraz reportedly becomes hyperactive and aggressive just as he starts his motorcycle to commit his crimes, snatching gold chains from women. Just as in the Hindu tradition, during Parakaya Pravesha when Goddess Shakti is believed to enter a human body and the person acts erratically and impetuously, police claimed that Faraz behaves as if he is having Parakaya Pravesha when he rides his bike.

“It was not the police, but Faraz’s own close friends and associates in Mandi Mohalla who named him ‘Devi’. His friends claim that Faraz behaves as if the goddess has entered his body when he rides his bike,” a police officer told TNIE.

During interrogation, Faraz reportedly challenged the police that they stand no chance of catching him, when he rides his bike. A special team was formed by Krishnaraja, Saraswathipuram and Ashokapuram police stations to nab the 31-year-old accused. Finally, the Saraswathipuram police apprehended him on October 29 in Mysuru, following information given by his associate.

With his arrest, the police solved eight chain-snatching cases in Mysuru and Mandya districts and recovered nine gold chains weighing 290 grams, valued at Rs 13 lakh. The police solved chain-snatching cases that took place in Saraswathipuram, Vijayanagar, Mandi, Vidyaranyapuram, Kuvempunagar and Srirangapatna police stations limits.

Police said Faraz was a wanted criminal who was on the run. He has been involved in around 80 chain-snatching cases in Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru, and had a warrant from the KR police station. He was involved in nine chain snatching cases in just five months.

“While Faraz is an expert in riding bikes, his associate is an expert in riding scooters. They snatch the gold chains and sell them in the city, and with the money they make, they lead a lavish life,” the officer said.

MYSURU: Saraswathipuram police recently arrested a habitual chain snatcher Faraz, who is also known as ‘Devi’ in the world of crime. But the interesting part is that Faraz was named after a Hindu goddess by none other than his close Muslim friends. Shy and introverted by nature, Faraz reportedly becomes hyperactive and aggressive just as he starts his motorcycle to commit his crimes, snatching gold chains from women. Just as in the Hindu tradition, during Parakaya Pravesha when Goddess Shakti is believed to enter a human body and the person acts erratically and impetuously, police claimed that Faraz behaves as if he is having Parakaya Pravesha when he rides his bike. “It was not the police, but Faraz’s own close friends and associates in Mandi Mohalla who named him ‘Devi’. His friends claim that Faraz behaves as if the goddess has entered his body when he rides his bike,” a police officer told TNIE. During interrogation, Faraz reportedly challenged the police that they stand no chance of catching him, when he rides his bike. A special team was formed by Krishnaraja, Saraswathipuram and Ashokapuram police stations to nab the 31-year-old accused. Finally, the Saraswathipuram police apprehended him on October 29 in Mysuru, following information given by his associate. With his arrest, the police solved eight chain-snatching cases in Mysuru and Mandya districts and recovered nine gold chains weighing 290 grams, valued at Rs 13 lakh. The police solved chain-snatching cases that took place in Saraswathipuram, Vijayanagar, Mandi, Vidyaranyapuram, Kuvempunagar and Srirangapatna police stations limits. Police said Faraz was a wanted criminal who was on the run. He has been involved in around 80 chain-snatching cases in Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru, and had a warrant from the KR police station. He was involved in nine chain snatching cases in just five months. “While Faraz is an expert in riding bikes, his associate is an expert in riding scooters. They snatch the gold chains and sell them in the city, and with the money they make, they lead a lavish life,” the officer said.