Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka

The girl's body was noticed in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the village.

Published: 02nd November 2022

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: An incident of rape and murder of a minor has been reported from the outskirts of Koralli village coming under the limits of Aland Police Station of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday evening.  

Aland DSP Ravindra Shirror told Express that the 15 years old girl who was a native of Afzalpur taluk was in the house of her relatives’ in Koralla village for studying. She returned from native on Tuesday itself after celebrating Deepavali in her native. She was in the house till afternoon and went outside to answer nature's call. Her body was noticed in a sugarcane field in the outskirt of the village and it seems she was raped by tying her hands and legs and later she was killed by pressing her neck by the unknown accused, he said.

Police have taken the incident seriously and have commenced investigation, Shiroor said.  Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant and Additional SP Prsanna Desai visited the spot.

