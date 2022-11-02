Rain derails JDS mega rally for Pancharathna

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

MULBAGAL: Heavy rain deferred the mega public rally and village stay that JDS had planned for their Pancharathna Rath Yatra to next week, which was inaugurated by the party patriarch HD Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy after they offered puja at Mulbagal Kudalamalae Sree Maha Ganapathi Temple.

Kumaraswamy said that the programme will commence from the same place after a public meeting in which more than two lakh people will participate. He said that in the next two to three days, he will inform the revised schedule.

During the yatra, he will interact with people during his village stay, and also make them aware of the party’s programmes if voted to power in 2023. Kumaraswamy arrived to Mulbagal in the morning, and after inspecting the arrangement, he said that he was happy. Later, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, Anitha, and state JDS president CM Ibrahim arrived.

Meanwhile, thousands of party workers who gathered in Mulbagal to participate in the programme, left after it was announced that the programme has been postponed. Kumaraswamy, however, was accorded a rousing welcome by the aspiring Mulbagal JDS candidate Samruhi Manjunath and district leaders.

MULBAGAL: Heavy rain deferred the mega public rally and village stay that JDS had planned for their Pancharathna Rath Yatra to next week, which was inaugurated by the party patriarch HD Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy after they offered puja at Mulbagal Kudalamalae Sree Maha Ganapathi Temple. Kumaraswamy said that the programme will commence from the same place after a public meeting in which more than two lakh people will participate. He said that in the next two to three days, he will inform the revised schedule. During the yatra, he will interact with people during his village stay, and also make them aware of the party’s programmes if voted to power in 2023. Kumaraswamy arrived to Mulbagal in the morning, and after inspecting the arrangement, he said that he was happy. Later, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, Anitha, and state JDS president CM Ibrahim arrived. Meanwhile, thousands of party workers who gathered in Mulbagal to participate in the programme, left after it was announced that the programme has been postponed. Kumaraswamy, however, was accorded a rousing welcome by the aspiring Mulbagal JDS candidate Samruhi Manjunath and district leaders.