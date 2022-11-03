14-year-old girl raped, murdered in Kalaburagi in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A minor girl was raped and murdered on the outskirts of Koralli village, coming under Aland Police Station limits in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday evening.

According to police sources, the 14-year-old girl of Afzalpur taluk was staying at her relatives’ house in Koralli village.

She was in the house till Tuesday afternoon and went outside to answer nature’s call. Her body was found in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the village. It appeared that she was sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were bound and later strangled to death, sources said. According to available information, the girl was raped by a minor boy who is being interrogated by the police.

