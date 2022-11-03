Four teens from same family drown in Vijayanagara district in Karnataka

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: In a tragic incident, four teenagers from the same family drowned in a lake at Channahalli Tanda in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district on Wednesday.

The deceased are Ashwini (17), Abhishek (14), Kavya (19) and Apoorva (14). The incident happened when Abhishek, who was sitting on the shore, accidentally fell into the water. In a bid to save him, his elder sister Ashwini jumped into the lake. Kavya and Apoorva too jumped in the water to save the two and all four drowned. The bodies were recovered by the police and fire personnel on Wednesday evening.

Police said all four did not know how to swim and there was nobody near the lake who could help them. The incident came to light when some villagers, who were going to a farm near the lake, noticed some clothes on the shore and grew suspicious.

They informed the police who called local swimmers, but it was too late. A pall of gloom descended near the lake when parents and relatives of the deceased were inconsolable.

