Hubballi-based startup innovates reverse trike EV in Karnataka

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Hubballi-based startup has innovated a fully-covered reverse trike electric vehicle, which comes with the comfort of a car and the manoeuvrability of a two-wheeler.

Spotter Mobility has developed a vehicle that has two wheels in the front and one in the back. The cabin has two seats and any person who rides a scooter can easily ride it. The co-founders of the firm, Prasad Patil and Arun Agadi, who are from the engineering background and are showcasing the vehicle at the Global Investors Meet, said they have developed the EV for two years now.

“In all metro cities, people mostly use two-wheelers to go to work. While two-wheelers are convenient, they can’t offer the comfort of a car, especially when it rains. There is a vacuum in the segment between two-and four-wheelers and the reverse trike we have designed is expected to fill the void,” Patil said, adding, “When we did market research, many said that they were looking for something like that but there was no availability. Hence, we went ahead with the R&D and other processes.”

He said the vehicle offers safety, comfort and convenience besides ease of parking and manoeuvrability despite being cost-effective. “As parking space is a major constraint in cities, the vehicle is designed in such a way that it’s hardly a few centimetres wider than two-wheelers. Two vehicles can be parked in the space of one car,” he said.

“We are developing the vehicle to run at least 150 km per charge. Also, it will have an air-conditioning facility, reverse gear with a rear camera and an audio system like any other car,” Patil added.

Recently, the firm has obtained the intellectual property rights for the twin independent seater and the approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is pending. “We are expecting the ARAI approval at the earliest and we intend to hold the commercial launch in 2023,” said Arun Agadi, who said the price of the vehicle is not yet finalised but it will be around Rs 2.5 lakh.

