Karnataka: Muddahanume Gowda to join BJP on November 3

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Congress MP Muddahanume Gowda, who sacrificed the Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat for the Congress-JDS alliance candidate and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in 2019, is set to join the BJP at the party office here on Thursday.

Though he was the incumbent MP, he had to make way for Gowda, who, however, lost the seat to BJP candidate G S Basavaraju. Since then, Muddahanume Gowda distanced himself from the Congress, and there was also an allegation that he had joined hands with former MLA K N Rajanna of the Congress to defeat Deve Gowda.

For Muddahanume Gowda, political life has come full circle. He was with the JDS and had contested the 2009 LS polls on the party ticket, but had lost. On his wish, the JDS issued him the ‘B’ form to contest the 2013 assembly polls from Kunigal, but later withdrew him from the contest.

Gowda told The New Indian Express that he would be joining the BJP unconditionally, in the presence of

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP State President Nalinkumar Kateel.

