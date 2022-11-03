Learn from success story of ‘Kantara’: Piyush Goyal

Hrithik Kiran Bagade and Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada blockbuster ‘Kantara’ has taken the box office by storm. The movie, running successfully across the globe, is being lauded for its storyline, direction, cinematography, and music.

The latest admirer of the movie is Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who cited the ‘Kantara’ success story to industrialists and investors at the Global Investors Meet (GIM), which kicked off in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Union minister said that ‘Kantara’, which beautifully captures the indigenous art forms and culture of Karnataka, was made with a modest budget of Rs 16 crore, and went on to earn Rs 300 crore in revenue. “I am sure the success of ‘Kantara’ has caught the attention of the captains of many companies here on how to get returns,” he quipped.

Goyal recalled that the US commerce secretary recently expressed interest to visit Bengaluru and get a feel of Karnataka. He added that during his recent visit to the US, innovators and industrialists with whom he was interacting, said that Bengaluru’s name was synonymous with information technology, research and development, and the innovation sector.

Goyal pointed out to the investors that after learning about the investment plans of industrialists in Karnataka, and the way they want to expand their operations here, he was reminded of the success of ‘Kantara’. This remark drew a big applause from the audience.

