Couple with ill kid stopped by cops for not wearing helmet in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANDYA: In a shocking incident reported from Mandya, a couple who were rushing to a hospital for the treatment of their ailing seven-month-old child was reportedly stopped by the traffic police as they were not wearing helmets.

The incident took place in Mahaveer Circle in Mandya on Thursday when the couple — Abhishek and his wife — were stopped by the traffic police for a traffic violation and asked to pay a fine of Rs 500.

Although the couple pleaded to the cops that they were in an emergency and did not have money to pay the fine, their appeal went unheeded. Abhishek then asked his wife to sit on the pavement with the baby and wait for him until he arranged the money.

Abhishek got the money transferred to his account from a friend and withdrew the same from an ATM and paid the fine, only after which the couple was let off. The incident has come under sharp criticism from several quarters, including JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

MANDYA: In a shocking incident reported from Mandya, a couple who were rushing to a hospital for the treatment of their ailing seven-month-old child was reportedly stopped by the traffic police as they were not wearing helmets. The incident took place in Mahaveer Circle in Mandya on Thursday when the couple — Abhishek and his wife — were stopped by the traffic police for a traffic violation and asked to pay a fine of Rs 500. Although the couple pleaded to the cops that they were in an emergency and did not have money to pay the fine, their appeal went unheeded. Abhishek then asked his wife to sit on the pavement with the baby and wait for him until he arranged the money. Abhishek got the money transferred to his account from a friend and withdrew the same from an ATM and paid the fine, only after which the couple was let off. The incident has come under sharp criticism from several quarters, including JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.