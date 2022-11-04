Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP MLA MP Renukacharya’s nephew found dead in car

SP CB Ryshyant confirmed that the body found is of Chandrashekhar and the car too belonged to him. Renukacharya, who arrived at the spot, was inconsolable.

Published: 04th November 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

MP Renukacharya

Minister M P Renukacharya (File Photo | Shimoga Nandan)

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: BJP MLA MP Renukacharya’s nephew Chandrashekhar, who was missing since October 30, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at H Kadadakatte village of Honnali taluk on Thursday.

Chandrashekhar’s decomposed body was found in the back seat of his SUV (Hyundai Creta), which was fished out from the Upper Tunga Canal. Chandrashekhar is the son of Ramesh, who is Renukacharya’s brother. Renukacharya is Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s political secretary.

Chandrashekhar

The district police took Chandrashekhar’s friend Kiran into custody. Kiran is said to have travelled with Chandrashekhar to Gowri Gadde to meet spiritual leader Vinay Guruji and the incident is said to have occurred when they were returning.

Cops studying all angles, says Araga Jnanendra

The CCTV footage obtained from Nyamathi town limits shows two people travelling in the Hyundai Creta car. Kiran has been taken into custody. On Thursday, some people found damaged parts of the SUV near the Upper Tunga Canal at H Kadadakatte village between Nyamathi and Honnali and brought the matter to the notice of the police and Renukacharya.

The probe teams spotted the car in the canal and retrieved it with the help of fire and emergency services. The front window pane of the car was broken on the left side and the front portion of the car was also damaged. Both airbags were found to be deployed.

Police found another car which was following Chandrashekhar’s car. The cops are carrying out investigations from all angles, mainly the financial angle.  

SP CB Ryshyant confirmed that the body found is of Chandrashekhar and the car too belonged to him. Renukacharya, who arrived at the spot, was inconsolable. TV Devaraj, who has earlier worked as a police inspector at Honnalli and cracked many cases in the past has been appointed as the Special Investigation Officer to probe the case.

CM Bommai said the next course of action will be based on the complaint given by Chandrashekhar’s family members. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said police are investigating the case from all angles.

