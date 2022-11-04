Home States Karnataka

Minister, MLA stay at site, canal work done in three days in Karnataka

Sriramulu also slept at the construction site for two nights, and during the day, interacted with the workers.

Published: 04th November 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Canal work

Canal work at Vedavathi river near Ballari

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The canal work at Vedavathi river near Ballari, which had been pending over the last few months, was completed in three days. Transport minister B Sriramulu came to the rescue of farmers who were demanding the release of water from the Vedavathi dam over the last few months.

After the delay, the minister decided to stay at the construction site until it was done.

Congress MLA B Nagendra from Ballari Rural too joined the minister, and political influence injected the required speed into the work. Sriramulu also slept at the construction site for two nights, and during the day, interact with the workers.

Now, when the water is flowing through the fields, both leaders have decided to leave the site. “I did not put pressure on the company, but motivated the workers,” Sriramulu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
canal work Vedavathi river Ballari
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp