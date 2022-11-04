Minister, MLA stay at site, canal work done in three days in Karnataka

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The canal work at Vedavathi river near Ballari, which had been pending over the last few months, was completed in three days. Transport minister B Sriramulu came to the rescue of farmers who were demanding the release of water from the Vedavathi dam over the last few months.

After the delay, the minister decided to stay at the construction site until it was done.

Congress MLA B Nagendra from Ballari Rural too joined the minister, and political influence injected the required speed into the work. Sriramulu also slept at the construction site for two nights, and during the day, interact with the workers.

Now, when the water is flowing through the fields, both leaders have decided to leave the site. “I did not put pressure on the company, but motivated the workers,” Sriramulu said.

