STT GDC India to invest Rs 1,500 crore to establish data centres in Karnataka 

The company signed an MoU with the Karnataka Government at the three-day 'Invest Karnataka 2022', Global Investors Meet.

By PTI

BENGALURU: STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India) aims to establish data centres in Karnataka with a total estimated proposed investment of around Rs 1,500 crore.

It is planned to happen over multiple phases in the next eight to ten years and will generate employment (direct & indirect), to up to 1000 people during the construction phase and 200 when operational, the data centre services provider said in a statement.

The company, with 215 MW of design capacity in terms of IT load, spanning across 21 facilities (including under construction) in nine cities, signed an MoU with the Karnataka Government at the three-day 'Invest Karnataka 2022', Global Investors Meet, which concludes here on Friday.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company offers a portfolio of services that includes colocation, carrier-neutral and technical support services such as installation, networking, and monitoring, it was noted.

