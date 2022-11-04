Water on tap for homes in 224 constituencies soon in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government plans to provide safe drinking water on taps to households in urban local bodies, town panchayats, town municipal corporations and city civic bodies in all 224 constituencies, which has not been officially announced.

The plan will be realised through a network of water pipes for the water supply. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the project on 11 November during his visit to the state. With six months to go for the state polls, this is expected to be a game changer because of the huge demand from the people for safe drinking water to homes. There have been reports that drinking water had to led to hospitalisations and even deaths.

When contacted, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said that the funds will be provided through Amrut 2-Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban transformation. The project cost is expected to be about Rs 7,300 crore.

Responding to the announcement, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, ‘’No PM has till now dared to cover all households, especially in smaller areas, with safe drinking water.’’ KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “A survey is needed to see if the project will only benefit contractors and bureaucrats.’’

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said, “This ambitious plan will remain only on paper. Remember when they promised to give Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of those who died due to Covid, and check how many have actually got it.”

