NIA arrests three PFI leaders in Praveen Nettaru murder case

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations and arrested three persons in connection with the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada District.

The three accused were arrested for their active involvement in the conspiracy hatched to murder Praveen Nettaru.

The arrested persons are K Mahammad Iqbal from Bellare village in Sullia Taluk and his brother K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha from Kasaba village, Sullia Taluk.

NIA conducted searches at five locations in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Hubli and Mysuru.

Praveen Nettaru, a resident of Bellare and District Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, was attacked with sharp weapons by cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI) on June 26 to strike terror among the people of society.

During the searches, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the accused and suspects.

So far, 10 accused persons have been arrested in this case. NIA has also declared a reward against four absconding accused persons in this case and efforts to arrest them continues.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

