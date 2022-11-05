Home States Karnataka

NIA arrests three PFI leaders in Praveen Nettaru murder case

The arrested persons are K Mahammad Iqbal from Bellare village in Sullia Taluk and his brother K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha from Kasaba village, Sullia Taluk. 

Published: 05th November 2022 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Praveen Nettaru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations and arrested three persons in connection with the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada District. 

The three accused were arrested for their active involvement in the conspiracy hatched to murder Praveen Nettaru.

The arrested persons are K Mahammad Iqbal from Bellare village in Sullia Taluk and his brother K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha from Kasaba village, Sullia Taluk. 

NIA conducted searches at five locations in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Hubli and Mysuru.

Praveen Nettaru, a resident of Bellare and District Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, was attacked with sharp weapons by cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI) on June 26 to strike terror among the people of society. 

During the searches, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the accused and suspects.

So far, 10 accused persons have been arrested in this case. NIA has also declared a reward against four absconding accused persons in this case and efforts to arrest them continues.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praveen Nettaru murder NIA National Investigation Agency BJP PFI
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp